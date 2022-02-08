OPP say no injuries after gunshots at a home in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say officers are investigating a report of gunshots at a home in Fergus, Ont.

Police were dispatched to an address on Millburn Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday for weapons call.

OPP said multiple rounds were fired at the home. People were home at the time of the shooting but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators were still processing the scene as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and police said there are no concerns for public safety.

Anyone in the area of Millburn Boulevard is asked to check their security cameras, dash-cams or doorbell cameras for any video that could help the investigation.

Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

