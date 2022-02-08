Menu

Crime

OPP say no injuries after gunshots at a home in Fergus, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 2:43 pm
Wellington County OPP say multiple rounds may have been fired at a home in Fergus, Ont. early Tuesday morning while people were home. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say multiple rounds may have been fired at a home in Fergus, Ont. early Tuesday morning while people were home. Global News file

Wellington County OPP say officers are investigating a report of gunshots at a home in Fergus, Ont.

Police were dispatched to an address on Millburn Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday for weapons call.

Read more: Rockwood, Ont. man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

OPP said multiple rounds were fired at the home. People were home at the time of the shooting but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators were still processing the scene as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and police said there are no concerns for public safety.

Anyone in the area of Millburn Boulevard is asked to check their security cameras, dash-cams or doorbell cameras for any video that could help the investigation.

Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

