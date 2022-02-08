Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 91 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, new hospital outbreak

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. recreational facilities struggle amid COVID-19 restrictions' N.S. recreational facilities struggle amid COVID-19 restrictions
A rink in Kings County in Nova Scotia has been significantly impacted by COVID-19. And according to the Recreation Facilities Association of Nova Scotia, many are in the same boat. With plenty of cancellations and lack of fundraisers, it’s been tough with operational costs continuing to mount. But there’s hope that COVID restrictions will loosen soon, and get people out again. Callum Smith reports.

Nova Scotia reported 12 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, and nine discharges.

There a total of 91 active hospitalizations including 14 patients in ICU.

The average age of those hospitalized for COVID-19 is 65, but ages of the patients range from zero to 97.

According to the province, the average length of stay for COVID-19 patients is now 8.3 days — a number that’s been increasing in the past week.

Read more: Nova Scotia recreation facilities yearn for end to COVID-19 restrictions

As stated in a release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 21 (23.1 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 36 (39.5 per cent)  are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated
  • 33 (36.3 per cent) are unvaccinated

The province notes less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also an additional 272 people in hospital related to COVID-19, the release stated.

This includes 130 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized COVID-19 care. An additional 142 people contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. to add 500 new beds to long-term care system in about ‘3 to 5 years’

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,020 tests for COVID-19 and reported 219 PCR-confirmed cases.

These include 81 new cases in Central Zone, 46 in Eastern Zone, 41 in Northern Zone and 51 in Western Zone. The province estimates there are 3,132 active cases of COVID-19.

The province also declared two new outbreaks, one of which was at Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than five patients have tested positive to date.

Another outbreak was declared at Tideview Terrace, a long term care facility in Conway, near Digby, where two residents and six staff members have tested positive.

Read more: Halifax doctor strives to improve hospital care, supports for patients with addiction

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website at 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages' Nova Scotia nursing students start placements in long-term care to tackle staff shortages

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
covid vaccine tagnova scotia covid tagNS COVID Update tagnova scotia cases today tagnova scotia booster tagNS coronavirus tagns vaccine booking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers