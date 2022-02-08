Nova Scotia reports 91 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, new hospital outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 12 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, and nine discharges.

There a total of 91 active hospitalizations including 14 patients in ICU.

The average age of those hospitalized for COVID-19 is 65, but ages of the patients range from zero to 97.

According to the province, the average length of stay for COVID-19 patients is now 8.3 days — a number that’s been increasing in the past week.

As stated in a release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

21 (23.1 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

36 (39.5 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

33 (36.3 per cent) are unvaccinated

The province notes less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are also an additional 272 people in hospital related to COVID-19, the release stated.

This includes 130 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized COVID-19 care. An additional 142 people contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,020 tests for COVID-19 and reported 219 PCR-confirmed cases.

These include 81 new cases in Central Zone, 46 in Eastern Zone, 41 in Northern Zone and 51 in Western Zone. The province estimates there are 3,132 active cases of COVID-19.

The province also declared two new outbreaks, one of which was at Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than five patients have tested positive to date.

Another outbreak was declared at Tideview Terrace, a long term care facility in Conway, near Digby, where two residents and six staff members have tested positive.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website at 3 p.m.

