Woman ‘dragged’ by school bus after being hit crossing Montreal street

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a school bus in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough on Tuesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Côte-Vertu and Jules-Poitras boulevards.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-woman, suffered multiple injuries.

“She was dragged by the bus for a couple of metres before the bus stopped,” Bergeron said, ” when the bus (driver) realized somebody was hit.”

The driver, a 55-year-old woman, called 911.

The victim was rushed to hospital and is in serious condition, according to Bergeron.

The bus driver was treated for “a violent nervous shock,” he added.

Collision experts have been dispatched to the scene.

Bergeron said the bus was heading west on Côte-Vertu Boulevard and made a right-hand turn in the northbound direction onto Jules-Poitras Boulevard when the pedestrian was struck.

“We believe that both the bus and pedestrian were facing a green light,” Bergeron said.

Jules-Poitras Boulevard was closed in both directions Tuesday morning to allow for the investigation.

Bergeron said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the collision.

