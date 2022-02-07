Menu

Moose Jaw RCMP respond to multiple collisions over the weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 5:36 pm
Multiple collisions on Saturday kept Moose Jaw police busy due to poor visibility and snowy weather conditions. View image in full screen
The Moose Jaw RCMP responded to multiple vehicle collisions over the weekend due to weather conditions.

Moose Jaw RCMP stated the collisions occurred on Highway #1 in both the east and westbound driving lanes. The first collision involved two semis and a regular passenger vehicle.

Read more: Moose Jaw woman killed on Highway 1 in pedestrian-vehicle collision

The second collision included eight semis and two regular vehicles. It occurred when vehicles stopped in the westbound lanes due to the first collision.

Last, the third collision involved five semis and two regular vehicles, when multiple vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes across from the first collision.

Read more: Collision created backup of 200 vehicles and semis during snowstorm: Sask. RCMP

“One individual was transported to hospital with injuries as a result of one of the above collisions,” police stated. “No other injuries were reported to police.”

Moose Jaw RCMP was assisted with the Moose Jaw Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, Moose Jaw Police Service, Saskatchewan Highways, Moose Jaw Fire Department, Caronport Fire Department and Moose Jaw EMS responding to the collisions.

Police say there are ongoing investigations into the collisions.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan commuters facing highway closures, extreme winter driving' Saskatchewan commuters facing highway closures, extreme winter driving
Saskatchewan commuters facing highway closures, extreme winter driving – Jan 29, 2022
