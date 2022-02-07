Guelph’s Shelldale Family Gateway recieves $8,000 from Canadian Tire Jumpstart program

Send this page to someone via email

Shelldale Family Gateway says it has received an $8,000 grant from Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart fund.

The community outreach organization in Guelph will use the funds for an after-school basketball program for teenagers in the Onward Willow neighbourhood.

In a statement, Shelldale executive director Diana Boal pointed to the importance of sport for the health and well-being of teens living in the area.

“For most of our families, organized sports and recreation are not attainable for their children due to the cost of registration, equipment, and travel-related costs,” said Shelldale executive director Diana Boal.

“Having the program right here in their neighbourhood will increase their access to nearby, organized physical activities, and promote the availability of a variety of programs at Shelldale Family Gateway.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the funds will also go towards purchasing cleaning supplies, PPE and staff time allotted for sanitizing between sports sessions.

1:44 Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League a slam dunk for youth in Saskatchewan Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League a slam dunk for youth in Saskatchewan – Dec 16, 2021

The announcement comes after the City of Guelph announced last year it would build a basketball complex behind Shelldale’s office in Norm Jary Park.

Read more: Jumpstart commits to funding Saskatoon basketball project

Construction started in August 2021 and is expected to be completed this spring.

It will feature two full basketball courts and three half courts, replacing the aging tennis courts and basketball courts that were installed in 1997.