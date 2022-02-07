Menu

Entertainment

‘Learning moment’: The Rock backtracks on Joe Rogan after hearing racial slurs

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Joe Rogan apologizes after video surfaces showing him using racist language on past podcast episodes' Joe Rogan apologizes after video surfaces showing him using racist language on past podcast episodes
Stand-up comedian Joe Rogan, host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, issued an apology on his Instagram account after video resurfaced of him using the N-word multiple times on past episodes of his podcast. 'It's not my word to say,' Rogan said. 'I'm well aware of that now.' The former 'Fear Factor' host and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentator said he never intended to be racist in any way, but admitted that even having to make such a statement means he 'f***ed up.'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears to be reconsidering some of his personal support for Joe Rogan after a video was shared showing the podcast host using racial slurs repeatedly during his broadcasts.

In a tweet Friday, Johnson said he was not aware that Rogan had used the N-word repeatedly on The Joe Rogan Experience. Earlier in the week, Johnson had shared support for Rogan in response to the controversy surrounding his podcast exploring anti-vaccine theories and COVID-19 misinformation.

“Thank you so much for this,” Johnson — whose father is Black — replied to a tweet from author Don Winslow.

“I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N-word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

Singer India Arie shared a compilation video late last week showing 23 clips from Rogan’s show; in the clips, he uses the N-word 24 times. It also includes footage of him making jokes about Black neighbourhoods and the movie Planet of the Apes.

Arie posted the video to explain why she asked Spotify to remove her catalogue from their streaming service.

Commentary: Untangling the Neil Young vs. Joe Rogan-Spotify situation

“He shouldn’t even be uttering the word,” Arie said. “Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there.”

In an apology video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rogan said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

During the video, Rogan said footage that emerged of him using the epithet had been taken out of context, but looked “horrible, even to me.”

“Now, I haven’t said it in years, but for a long time, when I would bring that word up, like, if it would come up in conversation and instead of saying the n-word, I would just say the word — I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing,” he explained.

“It’s not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner,” he continues. “I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

Fans of Johnson were divided last week after the former wrestler shared some words of encouragement on a video that Rogan had posted in response to the fallout.

In the video, Rogan said he would “maybe try harder to get people with differing opinions,” after several musicians, including Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, pulled their music from the streaming service, citing what Young called Rogan’s vaccine “disinformation.”

In response to the video, Johnson wrote: “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.”

Click to play video: 'Joe Rogan addresses Spotify controversy' Joe Rogan addresses Spotify controversy

He added that he looked forward to “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

a screengrab from Joe Rogan's instagram account show's Dwayne Johnson's comment of support View image in full screen
Fans of Dwayne Johnson are divided over his support for Joe Rogan. Screengrab / Instagram

Media reports on Saturday said more than 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast had been removed from the Spotify Technology SA service.

Last week, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said it’s important the streaming service doesn’t “take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.”

Read more: Fans divided after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares support for Joe Rogan

In a statement over the weekend, Ek said: “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said … I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer … We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope.”

Should Rogan eventually leave Spotify, it appears a suitor has emerged: Rumble, a video streaming platform, has offered Rogan a spot for his podcast.

In a tweet on Monday, Rumble offered Rogan $100 million over four years should he choose to part ways with Spotify.

“This is our chance to save the world,” a letter credited to Rumble CEO Chris Pawlovski said. “And, yes, this is totally legit.”

With files from Reuters

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
The Rock tagJoe Rogan tagJoe Rogan Spotify tagjoe rogan apology tagdwayne johnson joe rogan tagthe rock joe rogan tagdwayne the rock johnson joe rogan tagjoe rogan slurs tagspotify controversy tag

