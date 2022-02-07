Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Nissan to stop making new gas engines in all markets except U.S.: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 7, 2022 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Long waits for most new electric vehicles' Consumer Matters: Long waits for most new electric vehicles
The B.C. government recently announced its providing funding to get more people to switch to electric vehicles. But there's one major issue. Getting your hands on an electric vehicle is difficult. With more on wait times and what's behind the delay. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more – Jan 19, 2022

Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the United States and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its U.S. market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.

Read more: Planning to purchase electric vehicle? Why wait times to buy one will persist in 2022

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trending Stories

The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December.

Automakers worldwide, including General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their lineups to electric vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

© 2022 Reuters
Electric Vehicles tagNissan tagEV tagelectric vehicles nissan tagnissan gas engines tagnissan stock tagnissan u.s. gas engines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers