Manitoba officials to give vaccine update Monday

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccines and the health system in the province, Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson of the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, as well as Dr. David Matear of the Unified Health Sector Incident Command.

