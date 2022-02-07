Toronto roads reopen near Queen’s Park following weekend protest

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say most of the roads that were closed over the weekend for protests near Queen’s Park have reopened.

However, officers said an increased police presence will remain in the downtown area.

On Thursday, officers began to close roads just south of Queen’s Park where there are several hospitals to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles and maintain safety for hospital workers, police said.

Significant road closures were put in place over the weekend.

The Toronto Police Service implemented significant road closures in the downtown core over the weekend. Most roads have been re-opened. An increased police presence remains downtown. Thank you to the community for your patience and cooperation. — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 7, 2022

Throughout Saturday, hundreds gathered at Queen’s Park in solidarity with demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions.

Shortly after the protest began, demonstrators blocked the intersection of Bloor Street and Avenue Road.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the protest on Saturday was “largely peaceful and respectful as I had hoped it would be.” He credited the leadership of Chief James Ramer and Toronto police.

From everything I have seen, the Saturday protest in Toronto was largely peaceful and respectful as I had hoped it would be. That it occurred in that manner is a credit to the leadership shown by @TorontoPolice, led by @jamesramertps. pic.twitter.com/iZeL2D5bdu — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 6, 2022