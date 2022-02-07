Toronto roads reopen near Queen’s Park following weekend protest

Toronto Police say most of the roads that were closed over the weekend for protests near Queen’s Park have reopened.
However, officers said an increased police presence will remain in the downtown area.
On Thursday, officers began to close roads just south of Queen’s Park where there are several hospitals to keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles and maintain safety for hospital workers, police said.
Significant road closures were put in place over the weekend.
Throughout Saturday, hundreds gathered at Queen’s Park in solidarity with demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions.
Shortly after the protest began, demonstrators blocked the intersection of Bloor Street and Avenue Road.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said the protest on Saturday was “largely peaceful and respectful as I had hoped it would be.” He credited the leadership of Chief James Ramer and Toronto police.
— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson
Comments