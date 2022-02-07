Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP delegates affirm Andrea Horwath’s leadership at convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2022 6:13 am
Andrea Horwath speaks at Queen's Park on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Andrea Horwath speaks at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Global News

Ontario’s New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath’s leadership.

More than 85 per cent of delegates to the Ontario NDP convention gave the long-time leader the green light ahead of June’s provincial election.

Per the party’s constitution, delegates at each convention vote by secret ballot to either support the current leader or hold a leadership contest.

Horwath has been at the party’s helm since 2009.

Read more: Ontario’s upcoming provincial election holds many uncertainties

She says she’s “humbled and overjoyed” to have the party’s support.

Horwath also took the opportunity to flag some early election promises: a $20 minimum wage, and $10-a-day child care.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
