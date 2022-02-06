Trucker convoy remains planted at Saskatchewan Legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Protestors remain parked alongside Albert Street near the Saskatchewan Legislature for a second day — with horns blaring.

For two weekends now, Regina resident Sharon Crook has heard little beyond the sound of airhorns in her Albert Street home.

A trucker convoy supporting the larger one in Ottawa was held last weekend at the legislature as well.

This time, those involved say they’re staying put until all COVID-19 remaining restrictions are lifted.

Crook told Global News it’s only quiet when the city’s noise bylaw is in effect, and she’s had enough.

“I can’t have family over. They blocked my driveway yesterday. I had to call the police, not only for the noise but also for the safety, we couldn’t get in and out of the driveway. Luckily the police came within about five minutes and asked them to make room,” Crook said.

“My freedoms are being taken away. My life is at a standstill,” Crook added.

Albert Street resident fed up with convoy noise in Regina

Trucker convoy and anti-COVID-19 restrictions protesters say they’re not about to quiet down.

One protestor who declined to give her name to Global News said she’s a former health-care worker who lost her job when she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To the (residents) who are upset, I’m truly sorry we’re bothering you but this is bigger than just a few people,” she said.

She added she was planning to stay until Premier Scott Moe lifted restrictions.

“If Moe signs that paper and the ink dries saying that everything’s been lifted and that we’re all given the choice to wear or not wear a mask, we’re out of here.”

Trucker protests: Convoy demonstration in Ottawa enters 2nd weekend

A number of events are taking place in Wascana Park for the city’s Frost Winter Festival.

The parking lot into the legislature is blocked with concrete barricades. Provincial Capital Commission spokesperson Jonathan Tremblay said roadways in the area will continue to be for pedestrians only “to ensure traffic and public safety.”

Tremblay added in a statement that coordination will continue with the Regina Police Service and decisions about traffic in the area will be made daily.

Sunday afternoon involved a steady stream of supply drop-offs to help with the extended stay.

Moe announced last week restrictions will end soon in the province, despite health experts warning Omicron still poses a serious threat to public health.

The Saskatchewan Legislative building was closed on Friday due to a security risk with no date provided for a re-opening.

Crook wishes the dispute could be argued without such loudness.

“Just grow up. Do something proactive. This is not helping anybody. It’s not helping their cause. It’s not helping people who are vaccinated. It’s just … having a little tantrum,” Crook said.

Regina Police did not respond to a request for comment before publication.