Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa declares state of emergency amid trucker convoy protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2022 4:22 pm
Protesters stand on the top of a truck parked in front of the Parliament buildings during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters stand on the top of a truck parked in front of the Parliament buildings during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is declaring a state of emergency to give the city more flexibility to deal with ongoing protests that have overwhelmed local resources.

In a brief release, the city says the decision reflects the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” from protesters encamped through much of the downtown core.

The release also says the decision underlines the need for support from upper levels of governments.

Trending Stories

Earlier Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has backed Ottawa during the nine-day protest that critics have branded an occupation.

A swell of 250 RCMP officers has bolstered police presence in the national capital today, as police try to step up enforcement.

Local police are warning that anyone trying to bring items like gasoline or supplies to protesters and the 500 vehicles downtown could be arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ottawa tagJim Watson tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagOttawa State Of Emergency tagTrucker Protest tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers