Ottawa declares state of emergency amid trucker convoy protest

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is declaring a state of emergency to give the city more flexibility to deal with ongoing protests that have overwhelmed local resources.

In a brief release, the city says the decision reflects the “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents” from protesters encamped through much of the downtown core.

The release also says the decision underlines the need for support from upper levels of governments.

Earlier Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province has backed Ottawa during the nine-day protest that critics have branded an occupation.

A swell of 250 RCMP officers has bolstered police presence in the national capital today, as police try to step up enforcement.

Local police are warning that anyone trying to bring items like gasoline or supplies to protesters and the 500 vehicles downtown could be arrested.

More to come.