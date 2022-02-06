Charges laid against accused in Winnipeg hit and run that injured 4

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been formally laid against a 42-year-old Headingly man accused of being involved in a hit and run at the Manitoba Legislative Building that injured four people Friday night.

The incident happened at the site of an ongoing demonstration in solidarity with the truck convoy in Ottawa, with protesters saying they are opposed to COVID-19 health mandates.

However, during a press conference Saturday, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the suspect’s motivation was not believed to be “specifically about the underlying causes of the protest or the mandates.”

Three people were treated at the scene by paramedics and a fourth was treated in hospital and later released after a Jeep sped through a group of protesters around 10 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was stopped by police near Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway not long after and the driver arrested.

Police say David Alexander Zegarac is facing a total of 11 charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He remains in custody.