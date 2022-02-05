Menu

Canada

Protesters for and against COVID-19 restrictions gather outside Saskatchewan Legislature

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Legislature building closes temporarily due to security risk' Saskatchewan Legislature building closes temporarily due to security risk
As the trucker convoy is expected to occupy the lands outside the Saskatchewan Legislative building, officials stated the building will be temporarily closed.

Protestors for and against COVID-19 health measures filled Albert Street, adjacent to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, on Saturday.

A trucker convoy arrived outside the legislature later in the afternoon with plans to stay until all provincial mandates are lifted, according to a social media post.

Regina police said the public should expect to see police present and monitoring the area to ensure the safety of all road users.

Read more: Saskatchewan Legislature building closes temporarily due to security risk

The convoy of vehicles stretched northbound on Albert Street between 25th Avenue and College Avenue and police say it has congested traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes or expect delays.

Residents should also expect higher density traffic as the gathering disperses in the afternoon.

Trending Stories

The Saskatchewan Legislature building was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon due to the security risk. No date for re-opening has been provided.

Barricades were set up blocking the vehicle entrance to the legislative building.

Addressing the protest on Friday, Moe said all Canadians have the right to protests but they must do so “within the confines of the laws that we have.”

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Official Opposition leader responds to planned legislature protests' Saskatchewan Official Opposition leader responds to planned legislature protests
Saskatchewan Official Opposition leader responds to planned legislature protests

 

