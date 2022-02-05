Calgary police seek suspect in scam targeting seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a suspected wanted in a scam targeting local seniors.

In the last few weeks, Calgary police say six victims have lost more than $50,000 combined.

The Calgary Police Service said in a news release Friday that seniors have reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be a loved one who says they have been arrested. The suspect then asks for cash for bail. Police said the amount of money the scammer asks for is often thousands of dollars.

In some cases, suspects are impersonating law enforcement officers. Police stress that CPS and other law enforcement members do not collect bail money from people over the phone.

Last month, police charged two people in relation to a series of frauds targeting elderly Calgarians. However, police say these types of scams continue.

Police are asking the public to talk to the seniors in their lives about scams like this.

The CPS is looking for a man described as five-foot-eight, between 40 and 45 years old with a slim build. He is believed to be associated with a dark-coloured Ford Escape SUV, according to police.

The CPS released surveillance pictures of the suspect, as well as pictures of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the scam can contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More information on protecting yourself and your loved ones from grandparent scams can be found on the CPS website.