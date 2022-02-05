Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek suspect in scam targeting seniors

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 11:37 am
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in full screen
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking the public for help identifying a suspected wanted in a scam targeting local seniors.

In the last few weeks, Calgary police say six victims have lost more than $50,000 combined.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ new scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors, Vancouver police warn

The Calgary Police Service said in a news release Friday that seniors have reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be a loved one who says they have been arrested. The suspect then asks for cash for bail. Police said the amount of money the scammer asks for is often thousands of dollars.

In some cases, suspects are impersonating law enforcement officers. Police stress that CPS and other law enforcement members do not collect bail money from people over the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, police charged two people in relation to a series of frauds targeting elderly Calgarians. However, police say these types of scams continue.

Read more: Grandparent scammed out of $12,000 by fraudster purporting to be grandson

Police are asking the public to talk to the seniors in their lives about scams like this.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Growing calls for more bank protection from scams for seniors' Consumer Matters: Growing calls for more bank protection from scams for seniors
Consumer Matters: Growing calls for more bank protection from scams for seniors

The CPS is looking for a man described as five-foot-eight, between 40 and 45 years old with a slim build. He is believed to be associated with a dark-coloured Ford Escape SUV, according to police.

Trending Stories

The CPS released surveillance pictures of the suspect, as well as pictures of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the scam can contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on protecting yourself and your loved ones from grandparent scams can be found on the CPS website.

16
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
26
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
36
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
46
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
56
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
66
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. View image in gallery mode
Calgary police search for a suspect wanted in a scam targeting local seniors. They believe the suspect is associated with a dark-coloured Ford Escape SuV. Courtesy, Calgary police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagscams tagseniors scam tagscam targeting seniors tagCalgary bail tagCalgary grandparent scam tagCalgary scam targeting seniors tagCalgary seniors bail scam tagScams targeting elderly people tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers