Crime

Toronto boy, 15, charged in connection with July shooting death of 16-year-old

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 9:31 am
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto last summer.

In a press release, Toronto police said on July 3, 2021, just after 6 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at 11 Antrim Cres.

Police said they located a boy suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officers identified the victim as 16-year-old Caden Francis from Toronto.

Police said Friday a 15-year-old boy had been arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

