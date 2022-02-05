Toronto boy, 15, charged in connection with July shooting death of 16-year-old

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto last summer.
In a press release, Toronto police said on July 3, 2021, just after 6 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at 11 Antrim Cres.
Police said they located a boy suffering from serious injuries.
He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Officers identified the victim as 16-year-old Caden Francis from Toronto.
Police said Friday a 15-year-old boy had been arrested.
Officers said he has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.
The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
