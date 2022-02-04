Menu

Extreme cold warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2022: Wiarton Willie predicts early spring with grey skies overhead' Groundhog Day 2022: Wiarton Willie predicts early spring with grey skies overhead
Town of South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson coaxed Wiarton Willie out of his burrowed hole on Wednesday and with grey skies overhead and light snow falling, Willie did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Peterborough and area residents are advised to bundle up if outside as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for central Ontario.

The agency’s alert issued Friday morning says the wind chill could reach -30 Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” the agency stated. “Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant.”

Read more: Groundhog Day 2022 — Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

The extreme cold warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Haliburton regions and Northumberland County.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with windchill,” Environment Canada stated.

Click to play video: 'Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia' Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia
Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia – Jan 14, 2020
