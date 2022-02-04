Extreme cold warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Peterborough and area residents are advised to bundle up if outside as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for central Ontario.
The agency’s alert issued Friday morning says the wind chill could reach -30 Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.
“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” the agency stated. “Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant.”
The extreme cold warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft, Haliburton regions and Northumberland County.
“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with windchill,” Environment Canada stated.
