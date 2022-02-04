COVID-19: Quebec adds 42 deaths, but hospitalizations decrease yet again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 42 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Friday as pandemic-related hospitalizations continue to decline.

Health officials said 200 COVID-19 patients were admitted and 296 were discharged for a decrease of 96 over the previous day.

Of the 2,541 patients, 184 are in intensive care, down by seven over Thursday.

There were 3,400 new cases of the disease confirmed bringing the caseload since the start of the health crisis to 875,429.

Some 30,530 PCR tests were carried out at screening facilities, with access still reserved to high priority groups like health workers.

Meanwhile 55,984 self-declared rapid tests were registered on the government website, including 42,627 positive tests.

Vaccination continues, with 44,230 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Inoculation campaigns in schools are also picking up as vaccination rates among youths lag the rest of the population aged 12 and up.

To date, the virus as claimed the lives of 13,420 people in Quebec.