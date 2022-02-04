Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec adds 42 deaths, but hospitalizations decrease yet again

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec changes plan, sends high school students home with COVID-19 rapid tests' Quebec changes plan, sends high school students home with COVID-19 rapid tests
WATCH: It's been three weeks since students are back in class amid the Omicron wave. And until now, high school students didn't have access to rapid tests to take home.The education minister has agreed to change that and says 3.5 million kits will be distributed in high schools. Gloria Henriquez reports.

Quebec is reporting 42 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Friday as pandemic-related hospitalizations continue to decline.

Health officials said 200 COVID-19 patients were admitted and 296 were discharged for a decrease of 96 over the previous day.

Of the 2,541 patients, 184 are in intensive care, down by seven over Thursday.

Read more: Quebec premier says no tolerance for mayhem as COVID-19 protest convoy heads to capital

There were 3,400 new cases of the disease confirmed bringing the caseload since the start of the health crisis to 875,429.

Trending Stories

Some 30,530 PCR tests were carried out at screening facilities, with access still reserved to high priority groups like health workers.

Meanwhile 55,984 self-declared rapid tests were registered on the government website, including 42,627 positive tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Campaign to vaccinate students in Montreal schools picks up

Vaccination continues, with 44,230 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Inoculation campaigns in schools are also picking up as vaccination rates among youths lag the rest of the population aged 12 and up.

To date, the virus as claimed the lives of 13,420 people in Quebec.

