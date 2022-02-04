No dangerous goods spilled in Grande Prairie train derailment: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say no dangerous goods were spilled during a train derailment in Grande Prairie, Alta., Friday morning.

The derailment happened around 7:15 a.m. at the railway crossing on 68 Avenue between Resources Road and 92 Street.

RCMP said the road is blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

RCMP could not say how many of the train cars came off the tracks or what the train was carrying at the time. However, officers said no dangerous good were spilled and no injuries were reported.

Both the east and westbound lanes of 68 Avenue are currently closed as a result of the train derailment. It’s not known how long it will take to clear the area, but RCMP said crews are actively working to get the area open again.

Drivers are also asked to slow down and drive to the conditions, as the streets are icy and slippery due to overnight snow.

RCMP officers, city enforcement and members from CN Rail were at the scene Friday morning.

CN Rail did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the derailment.