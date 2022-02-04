Second snow day for Hamilton Public schools, but not at the Catholic board

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Public School Board has announced a second consecutive snow day for students due to the inclement weather in the city.

No buses are running and schools, including online learning, are closed Friday.

Buses cancelled, schools open. All schools, child care centres, adult education programs, and administrative buildings of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board are open today, Friday, February 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/oJkYCO5S6L — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) February 4, 2022

At the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, there are no buses running but the schools are open.

Hillfield-Strathallan College is closed for a second day in a row.

Halton’s Public and Catholic school boards have a P-A day Friday.

The District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic Board have canceled buses but the schools are open for those who can get there safely.

The Grand Erie District School Board and the Haldimand-Norfolk Catholic and French School Boards have also called it a snow day.

Lyonsgate Montessori School has closed both campuses.

Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia are closed

Providence Christian School is closed

All YWCA Hamilton child care centres in Hamilton and Dunnville, including before and after school programs, are closed.

Brantford: YMCA Child Care Centres are closed.

Burlington: YMCA Child Care Centres are open.

Hamilton: YMCA Child Care Centres located within HWDSB schools are closed – this includes Queen Victoria, Chedoke, Spring Valley, and Sir William Osler YMCA Child Care Centres.

