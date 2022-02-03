Cecil Wolfe facing additional charge in Saskatchewan RCMP sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Cecil Wolfe has been charged with an additional count of sexual assault after continued investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Wolfe was first charged with one count of sexual assault in September 2021 by the Saskatoon Police sex crimes unit.

Police were concerned there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to call them.

Since then, Wolfe has been charged with six more sexual assault offences under RCMP jurisdiction, including the new charge.

According to a previous RCMP release, it was reported Wolfe was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man when he encountered the victims.

The Saskatchewan RCMP general investigation section and Blaine Lake RCMP are involved with the investigation. The RCMP also continues to work with the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit.

Investigators believe there may be other victims from the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

The investigation is still active and victims are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or police service.

Wolfe will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 16.