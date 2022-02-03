Menu

Traffic

Avoid downtown driving Friday due to trucker rally, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:48 pm
Trucker convoy against vaccine mandate. View image in full screen
Protesters of COVID-19 restrictions, and supporters of Canadian truck drivers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate cheer on a convoy of trucks on their way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Winnipeg police are encouraging residents to avoid the downtown area on Friday if possible, as preparations are underway for a protest at the Manitoba Legislature.

Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended, 'under review' after raising over $10M

The protest, in support of the truckers in Ottawa, is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and to disrupt traffic in downtown Winnipeg.

Police said they’re working with the event’s organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

Manitoba Tory backbencher loses appointment after meeting with trucker convoy
