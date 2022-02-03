Avoid downtown driving Friday due to trucker rally, Winnipeg cops say

Winnipeg police are encouraging residents to avoid the downtown area on Friday if possible, as preparations are underway for a protest at the Manitoba Legislature.
The protest, in support of the truckers in Ottawa, is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and to disrupt traffic in downtown Winnipeg.
Police said they’re working with the event’s organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful.
