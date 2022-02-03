Avoid downtown driving Friday due to trucker rally, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are encouraging residents to avoid the downtown area on Friday if possible, as preparations are underway for a protest at the Manitoba Legislature.

The protest, in support of the truckers in Ottawa, is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and to disrupt traffic in downtown Winnipeg.

Police said they’re working with the event’s organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

