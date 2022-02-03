Guelph bylaw officers begin body camera pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its bylaw officers will wear body cameras on duty as part of a one-year pilot project.

In a statement on Thursday, the city said the pilot aims to increase transparency, strengthen community well-being by increasing comfort with compliance officers and create a sense of safety and accountability for the community and staff.

“Bylaw counterparts at other municipalities have successfully implemented body-worn cameras and we’re pleased to join them,” the city’s general manager of operations Doug Godfrey said.

“Investing in this technology for Guelph’s bylaw compliance officers supports a strong, vibrant, safe and healthy community.”

The city noted that bylaw officers will be able to choose when the cameras begin recording with the goal of gathering evidence for legal investigations, so not all interactions will be recorded.

Video used as evidence will be securely stored by the city for two years and one day before being deleted, while all other footage is kept for 60 days, according to the statement.

The city said it will ensure confidentiality is maintained for anyone whose image is captured.

