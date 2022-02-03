Menu

Canada

Guelph bylaw officers begin body camera pilot project

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:35 pm
The City of Guelph says bylaw officers will be wearing body cameras as part of a one-year pilot project. View image in full screen
The City of Guelph says bylaw officers will be wearing body cameras as part of a one-year pilot project. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The City of Guelph says its bylaw officers will wear body cameras on duty as part of a one-year pilot project.

In a statement on Thursday, the city said the pilot aims to increase transparency, strengthen community well-being by increasing comfort with compliance officers and create a sense of safety and accountability for the community and staff.

Read more: Guelph police launch security camera registry for businesses and residents

“Bylaw counterparts at other municipalities have successfully implemented body-worn cameras and we’re pleased to join them,” the city’s general manager of operations Doug Godfrey said.

“Investing in this technology for Guelph’s bylaw compliance officers supports a strong, vibrant, safe and healthy community.”

The city noted that bylaw officers will be able to choose when the cameras begin recording with the goal of gathering evidence for legal investigations, so not all interactions will be recorded.

Video used as evidence will be securely stored by the city for two years and one day before being deleted, while all other footage is kept for 60 days, according to the statement.

The city said it will ensure confidentiality is maintained for anyone whose image is captured.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police body cameras could build trust, but caution required: surveillance expert' Saskatoon police body cameras could build trust, but caution required: surveillance expert
Saskatoon police body cameras could build trust, but caution required: surveillance expert – Mar 19, 2021
