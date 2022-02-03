Menu

Canada

Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million sold in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 12:51 pm
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2015. View image in full screen
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Mississauga.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket is worth $5 million.

A ticket that won the guaranteed $1 million draw was sold in Toronto, the OLG added.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. father says he won $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from ‘quick pick’ ticket

Tickets that won Encore prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Oxford County, Halton Region, and Toronto.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s jackpot draw were: 03 07 09 23 26 32 + Bonus 42.

The encore numbers were 2507891, while the numbers for the guaranteed $1 million prize were 53766920-04, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The next jackpot is worth an estimated $5 million.

Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million sold in Mississauga - image View image in full screen
OLG
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December' Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December
Manitoba man gets $10-million winning lottery ticket in August, realizes in December – Dec 23, 2021
