Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million sold in Mississauga

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Mississauga.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket is worth $5 million.

A ticket that won the guaranteed $1 million draw was sold in Toronto, the OLG added.

Tickets that won Encore prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Oxford County, Halton Region, and Toronto.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s jackpot draw were: 03 07 09 23 26 32 + Bonus 42.

The encore numbers were 2507891, while the numbers for the guaranteed $1 million prize were 53766920-04, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The next jackpot is worth an estimated $5 million.

