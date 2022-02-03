Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million sold in Mississauga

The winning ticket for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in Mississauga.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the ticket is worth $5 million.
A ticket that won the guaranteed $1 million draw was sold in Toronto, the OLG added.
Tickets that won Encore prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Oxford County, Halton Region, and Toronto.
According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s jackpot draw were: 03 07 09 23 26 32 + Bonus 42.
The encore numbers were 2507891, while the numbers for the guaranteed $1 million prize were 53766920-04, the OLG said.
Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The next jackpot is worth an estimated $5 million.
