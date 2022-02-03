COVID-19: Peterborough reports 20 hospitalized cases, outbreak at Norwood retirement residence

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:31 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 51 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Wednesday.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 21 since Wednesday’s update

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 237 — down from 249 on Wednesday and 275 on Tuesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,065 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported 20 inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged since Feb. 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Wednesday reported 183 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, five more since Wednesday’s update, and 33 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (two more since Wednesday’s update).

Resolved cases: 33 more since Wednesday’s update. The 4,777 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 325,065 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86.3 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 81.9 per cent have two doses and 52 per cent have three doses. Among youth ages 5-11, 53.1 per cent have one dose. Overall, the health unit reports 122,290 residents have received a first dose while 115,290 have received two doses and 73,588 have received a third (booster dose).

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. A special walk-in clinic will be held Feb. 4 at the Buckhorn Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents ages 12 and up looking for a first, second or third (booster) dose.

A clinic for youth ages 5-11 will be held Feb. 4 at Apsley Public School (238 Burleigh St.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations at school settings. Results can be submitted at: https://chkmt.coRAT21

Active outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared Thursday at Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood. Details were not made available.

Other active outbreaks include (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30.

in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30. Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.

in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28. Congregate living setting (no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19

(no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19 Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home last issued an update on Jan. 25 which reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home last issued an update on Jan. 25 which reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 825 cases (five more since Wednesday’s update) associated with 100 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 339 cases in the past 30 days and 23 cases over the past seven days.

