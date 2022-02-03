2,797 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 541 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,797 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday with 541 in intensive care units.

This is down by 142 hospitalizations and a decrease of 14in ICUs since the previous day. Last Thursday, there were 3,645 hospitalizations with 599 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,797 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 541 people in ICUs with the virus, around 83 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 4,098 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,043,923.

Of the 4,098 new cases recorded, the data showed 626 were unvaccinated people, 172 were partially vaccinated people, 2,921 were fully vaccinated people. For 379 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,651 as 75 more virus-related deaths were added.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health said 74 of the deaths occurred in the past 23 days. One death occurred more than a month ago and was added to the total based on data cleanup.

“Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 2, 22 deaths occurred on Feb. 1, nine deaths occurred on Jan. 31, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 992,616 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 5,901 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 50.2 per cent — more than 6.4 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 53.9 per cent with 20.2 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 60,241 doses in the last day.

The government said 28,493 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 10,166 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent.

