Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Liberal asks court to delay leadership result over membership concern

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 6:26 pm
Click to play video: '2022 BC Liberal leadership debate' 2022 BC Liberal leadership debate
Global News presents the Jan. 18, 2022 BC Liberal Leadership debate moderated by legislative reporter Richard Zussman. – Jan 18, 2022

A member of the BC Liberal Party has filed a petition asking a judge to delay the results of Saturday’s leadership vote for 15 days.

Vikram Bajwa has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court over concerns about the completeness of the party’s recent audit of new members who were signed up during the leadership contest.

Bajwa, a longtime party member and former Surrey mayoral candidate, wants the court to delay announcing the winner of the leadership vote for 15 days in order for the party to provide more details about the audit results and process.

Read more: BC Liberal leadership race nears the finish line, but is the public watching?

Liberal spokesperson David Wasyluk says the party will be in court on Friday in Vancouver to respond to the petition, but it believes all “reasonable steps” have been taken to determine voter eligibility and it is confident in its review process.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Colin Hansen, co-chairman of the leadership election committee, said late last month the party gained more than 20,000 new members during the leadership campaign, increasing its membership total to about 43,000 members.

Seven candidates are vying to replace former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, who resigned shortly after the October 2020 election when the New Democrats won a majority government.

Click to play video: 'After the Debate: BC Liberal leadership debate post-show' After the Debate: BC Liberal leadership debate post-show
After the Debate: BC Liberal leadership debate post-show – Jan 20, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC politics tagVictoria tagBC government tagBC Liberals tagBC Legislature tagAndrew Wilkinson tagBC Liberal Party tagbc liberal leadership race tagbc liberal leadership candidates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers