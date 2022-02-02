Menu

Canada

Average home price in Hamilton-Burlington area topped $1M, sales down year over year: RAHB

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 7:35 pm
Just over 700 residential properties changed hands in the Hamilton-Burlington area in January. The local realtors association says sales were down by 11 per cent month over month, and also decreased by about 13 per cent compared to January 2021. View image in full screen
Just over 700 residential properties changed hands in the Hamilton-Burlington area in January. The local realtors association says sales were down by 11 per cent month over month, and also decreased by about 13 per cent compared to January 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The average price for a Hamilton-area home topped a $1 million in January – a record-high – according to local realtors.

In January, the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) said the median price hit just under $1.06 million for the region that also encompasses Burlington, Niagara North and Haldimand County.

Total sales, at 718, however, were off compared to December, down by about 11 per cent. That’s also down about 13.6 per cent year over year.

Read more: COVID protocols slack in Toronto real estate showings, tenant says

“This is the first time that the average sale price has topped $1 million,” RAHB President Lou Piriano said in a release.

“If we look at the average sale price by area, Hamilton came in at $976,423.”

Story continues below advertisement

Burlington had the highest average price across the RAHB’s locale, $1.37 million while Niagara North also hit above the million dollar mark at $1.07 million.

Hamilton-Home-Prices View image in full screen
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) said the cheapest place to buy a home in their locale in January was Hamilton Centre. RAHB

A detached home was worth about 36 per cent more in the city of Hamilton at an average of $1.1 million this past January compared to the average price of around $807,000 recorded during the same month last year.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022' Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022
Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022 – Dec 15, 2021

Apartment-style residences in the city are also up about 35 per cent year over year to $572,000, compared to last December’s average of $424,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the price of a detached home was up slightly month over month by about 19 per cent but an apartment was down about six per cent from December.

January’s sales activity in Hamilton year over year dropped 17 per cent while new listings were down 13 per cent from the same month in 2021.

Read more: As Canada’s home prices soared during COVID-19, real-estate money laundering audits fell 64%

Flamborough passed Ancaster in January to have the highest average price for Hamilton proper, checking in at around $1.74 million, a 24-per cent increase year over year.

Ancaster was up 23 per cent to just under $1.36 million.

The lowest is Hamilton Centre, where the average sale price of a home was $678,000 at the end of December — up 38 per cent year over year.

New listings across the RAHB went up significantly month over month, to 40.9 per cent, but dropped by just over 20 per cent compared to January 2021.

Hamilton-Home-Sales-Activity View image in full screen
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) reported 718 sales of residential properties within the market area for January 2022. RAHB
