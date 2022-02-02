Belleville Police charge man with vehicle theft

Belleville Police have arrested a 35-year-old after a vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 1.
Police say the vehicle, which was a 2021 KIA Crossover, was taken from the Quinte Mall parking lot.
Later in the evening, Centre Hastings OPP notified Belleville Police they had located the vehicle and had placed a man in custody.
Trending Stories
James Ferguson is charged with theft and will appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 2.
If you’re in the market for a bridge, Tyendinaga Township east of Belleville Ontario may just have the crossing for you.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments