Crime

Belleville Police charge man with vehicle theft

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 8:58 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP have arrested a Belleville man after a vehicle was stolen from the Quinte Mall parking lot. Global News file

Belleville Police have arrested a 35-year-old after a vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 1.

Police say the vehicle, which was a 2021 KIA Crossover, was taken from the Quinte Mall parking lot.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. manufacturing plant announces plans to expand

Later in the evening, Centre Hastings OPP notified Belleville Police they had located the vehicle and had placed a man in custody.

James Ferguson is charged with theft and will appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 2.

Click to play video: 'If you’re in the market for a bridge, Tyendinaga Township east of Belleville Ontario may just have the crossing for you.' If you’re in the market for a bridge, Tyendinaga Township east of Belleville Ontario may just have the crossing for you.
If you’re in the market for a bridge, Tyendinaga Township east of Belleville Ontario may just have the crossing for you – Jan 20, 2022
