Slight dip in B.C.’s COVID hospitalizations but total still over 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. is still recording record-high hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

However, that number is slightly down from Monday, with 1,035 people now in hospital with the virus.

That is a difference of 13 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU remains high, however, with one more person being admitted in the past day to a total of 139.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes

In addition, there have been another nine deaths due to complications with the virus.

This brings that total to 2,625 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 28,302 active cases in the province with another 1,236 since Monday.

There have been 326,354 total cases recorded since the beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 89.9 per cent (4,481,509) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent (4,187,417) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.7 per cent (4,298,551) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1 per cent (4,175,103) have received their second dose and 46.4 per cent (2,152,427) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.1 per cent (4,026,371) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.5 per cent (3,915,756) received their second dose and 49.7 per cent (2,150,480) have received a third dose.