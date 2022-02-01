SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Slight dip in B.C.’s COVID hospitalizations but total still over 1,000

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. now has access to Paxlovid for some COVID patients' B.C. now has access to Paxlovid for some COVID patients
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that some B.C. residents will now have access to Paxlovid to help fight severe COVID-19 infections. This drug will be available for critically extremely vulnerable people and the province has about 4,000 treatment courses, Henry added.

B.C. is still recording record-high hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

However, that number is slightly down from Monday, with 1,035 people now in hospital with the virus.

That is a difference of 13 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICU remains high, however, with one more person being admitted in the past day to a total of 139.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes' COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes
COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes

Read more: B.C. expands long-term care visitation, allowing one social visitor per resident

In addition, there have been another nine deaths due to complications with the virus.

Trending Stories

This brings that total to 2,625 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 28,302 active cases in the province with another 1,236 since Monday.

There have been 326,354 total cases recorded since the beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 89.9 per cent (4,481,509) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent (4,187,417) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.7 per cent (4,298,551) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1 per cent (4,175,103) have received their second dose and 46.4 per cent (2,152,427) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.1 per cent (4,026,371) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.5 per cent (3,915,756) received their second dose and 49.7 per cent (2,150,480) have received a third dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-BC tagBC COVID latest tagCOVID hospitalizations tagbc covid hospitalizations tagBC COVID latest news tagBC numbers today tagHospitalizations BC tagPeople in hospital today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers