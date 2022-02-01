Menu

Economy

South Frontenac Township wants you to name their snowplows

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 8:21 pm
Click to play video: 'South Frontenac is asking residents to name their snowplows' South Frontenac is asking residents to name their snowplows
WATCH: South Frontenac residents are being encouraged to submit possible names for several of the township's snowplows.

South Frontenac Township is running an online contest that is asking residents to get creative.

Area residents are being encouraged to submit possible names for six of the township’s snowplows.

Charles Croll is the director of Public Services with the township and says the idea for the contest came from Chatham/Kent.

Read more: ‘Princess Sleighia,’ ‘Plowy McPlowface,’ ‘Marda Scoop’: Calgary snowplows get new names

“When we were putting the contest together we discovered that places like Colorado, Connecticut and other cities and towns, Calgary has done it and it’s been quite successful and the residents really like it,” said Croll.

The contest has been running for a couple of weeks and has 109 entries.

Even Mayor Ron Vandwal says his family has had fun with it and submitted entries.

“My grandkids and my wife have because they’ve been here writing out names and doing things themselves” said Mayor Vandwal.

Some names submitted by children include three-year-old Felix’s suggestion: “Snowy Clementine.”

Read more: Calgary issues call out for area kids to name the city’s snowplows

Other name suggestions appear to have come from the young at heart, like “38 Special,” a play on the highway and the band.

Another name suggestion is “Percy” after well-known lifelong South Frontenac resident Percy Snider.

“He had a heart of gold. He did lots and lots of things for the village; if you needed something done in the village he would come and do it for you. He’d plow you out, he’d dig holes for you,” said Sydenham resident Joann Brown.

The submission cut off date is Feb. 6. That’s the time staff will narrow the list down to 25 names and then residents will get to vote on their favourites.

The township says they’ll reveal the six winning names the week of Feb. 21.

