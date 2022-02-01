Menu

Vernon, B.C. residents told to expect to see smoke from planned burn

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 6:26 pm
Open burning wood pile. View image in full screen
Open burning wood pile. Global News

A pile of wood debris at the Ministry of Forest’s Bailey Road Seed Orchard in the Vernon, B.C., area will soon be ignited and area residents are being warned that smoke will be visible.

The pile burning is scheduled to start Feb. 1, and if all goes according to plan it will be over by the end of the day.

OKIB planning to expand us of prescribed burns
OKIB planning to expand us of prescribed burns – Oct 7, 2021

“Removal of this debris pile will help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires and reduce the accumulation of forest fuels in the interface zone,” the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a press release.

The exact timing of the pile burn will depend on site weather, venting, and snow conditions.

Officials said burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor this fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone.

White Rock Lake wildfire: Timelapse of massive planned burn
White Rock Lake wildfire: Timelapse of massive planned burn – Aug 31, 2021
