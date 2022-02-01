Menu

Consumer

City of Kawartha Lakes resident wins $75,000 on lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 1:48 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman won $75,000 on a OLG scratch lottery ticket. View image in full screen
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman won $75,000 on a OLG scratch lottery ticket. OLG

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident plans to invest in home renovations following her $75,000 lottery win.

According to the OLG, Mildred Noble of Norland claimed the top prize on the OLG’s Instant Holly Jolly Jackpot — a $3 scratch ticket.

Read more: Ontario casinos set to return amid province lifting COVID-19 measures

Noble told the OLG she scanned her ticket using the OLG app to reveal her prize.

“I did my happy dance – I felt like I was on cloud nine,” she said.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Church Street in Ajax.

The OLG says it is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, the OLG encourages those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them.

