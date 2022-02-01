City of Kawartha Lakes resident wins $75,000 on lottery ticket: OLG

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident plans to invest in home renovations following her $75,000 lottery win.
According to the OLG, Mildred Noble of Norland claimed the top prize on the OLG’s Instant Holly Jolly Jackpot — a $3 scratch ticket.
Noble told the OLG she scanned her ticket using the OLG app to reveal her prize.
“I did my happy dance – I felt like I was on cloud nine,” she said.
Her winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Church Street in Ajax.
The OLG says it is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. As there are limited appointments, the OLG encourages those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit their claims online or mail them.
