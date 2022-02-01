Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Rogers names new CFO amid ongoing senior leadership shuffle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. judge: Edward Rogers’ board overhaul is valid' B.C. judge: Edward Rogers’ board overhaul is valid
Edward Rogers was within his rights when he tried to shuffle the board at Rogers Communications without shareholder approval, according to a B.C. Supreme Court judge. Paul Johnson reports on the leadership battle between family members at Canada's biggest wireless provider. – Nov 5, 2021

Rogers Communications Inc. has named a new chief financial officer amid an ongoing senior leadership shuffle.

The Toronto-based company says it has appointed Rogers veteran Glenn Brandt to the role.

Rogers says Brandt’s promotion comes after three decades within Rogers. He most recently served as senior vice-president of corporate finance.

In January, Rogers appointed Tony Staffieri permanent president and CEO.

Read more: Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup

Staffieri had been interim CEO since Nov. 16, when Rogers says its board of directors began an executive search.

Trending Stories

The former chief financial officer replaced Joe Natale, who left the company in November following a family squabble between chairman Edward Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup' Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup
Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup – Jan 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rogers tagCanada News tagRogers family drama tagrogers stock tagrogers cfo tagrogers news tagrogers board of directors tagrogers cfo Glenn Brandt tagrogers new cfo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers