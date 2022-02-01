Winnipeg Airports Authority names new CEO to replace retired executive Rempel

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) has a new boss.

The WAA named Nick Hays, most recently an executive with Vanderlande Industries — a company that deals with logistic process automation at airports — as its new president and CEO Tuesday.

Hays will take over on Feb. 21, replacing the now-retired Barry Rempel, who served in the role for almost two decades.

“There is no doubt our industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, but I am excited for the opportunities ahead and know WAA has the right vision and values to move the organization forward in support of our community, customers and stakeholders,” Hays said in a statement.

“I have been privileged to turn my lifelong passion for aviation into a career, and I cannot think of a better way to fuel that passion than as president and CEO of WAA.”

