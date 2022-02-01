Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Airports Authority names new CEO to replace retired executive Rempel

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 11:33 am
Incoming WAA executive Nick Hays.
Incoming WAA executive Nick Hays. Winnipeg Airports Authority

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) has a new boss.

The WAA named Nick Hays, most recently an executive with Vanderlande Industries — a company that deals with logistic process automation at airports — as its new president and CEO Tuesday.

Hays will take over on Feb. 21, replacing the now-retired Barry Rempel, who served in the role for almost two decades.

Read more: Winnipeg Airports Authority CEO Barry Rempel gets ready to ‘take off’ into retirement

“There is no doubt our industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, but I am excited for the opportunities ahead and know WAA has the right vision and values to move the organization forward in support of our community, customers and stakeholders,” Hays said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“I have been privileged to turn my lifelong passion for aviation into a career, and I cannot think of a better way to fuel that passion than as president and CEO of WAA.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority' Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority
Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority – Dec 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Airports tagWinnipeg Airport tagBarry Rempel tagWAA tagNick Hays tagWAA president tagWinnipeg Airports Authortiy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers