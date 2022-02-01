SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Herro, Heat take on the Raptors

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 1, 2022 3:03 am

Miami Heat (32-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat take on Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Raptors are 17-14 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are 20-11 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.7 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 124-120 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Herro is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), P.J. Tucker: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

