Ontario providing funding for ‘major addition’ to York Memorial Collegiate Institute

The Ontario government says it is providing funding for the construction of a “major addition” to York Memorial Collegiate Institute, which experienced a devastating fire in 2019.

In a statement issued Monday, the provincial government said $11 million in funding will support the creation of 368 additional student spaces.

The work will include the addition funded by the province, as well as “upgrades and improvements,” as the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) works to rebuild the school following the fire, the statement said.

The renovation portion is being funded by the TDSB’s insurance proceeds, the government said.

“The York Memorial Collegiate Institute has served families for generations and we are determined to rebuild this school for the community after the devastating fire in 2019,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.

“This investment will deliver a modern school that is fully accessible, digitally connected, with state-of-the-art ventilation, that will ensure students are inspired to learn, discover, and create.”

The government said the project is part of a province-wide investment of more than $600 million to support new school and child-care spaces and a commitment to provide $14 billion to support school construction over 10 years.