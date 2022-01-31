Menu

Crime

Opioid overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 6 deaths, multiple serious overdoses

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 3:05 pm
Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected to opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths. View image in full screen
Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected to opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths. Graeme Roy / Canadian Press

After six suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in the area between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) has issued an overdose alert.

The agency says there were also some “serious overdoses” over the weekend, with some requiring multiple doses of naloxone to treat.

WRIDS says there has not been a specific colour of substance circulating in the region connected to the overdose.

It says there could be opioids circulating that are stronger than expected or contain substances that may lead to unexpected reactions.

“Dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose,” the statement reads. “Please be careful and stay safe.”

Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected to opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths.

Opioid Crisis Waterloo news Kitchener news Opioids Cambridge news WRIDS overdose alert Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy Kitchener opioids Waterloo opioids Cambridge Opioids Waterloo drug Waterloo Region opioid overdose alert

