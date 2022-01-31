Opioid overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 6 deaths, multiple serious overdoses

After six suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in the area between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) has issued an overdose alert.
The agency says there were also some “serious overdoses” over the weekend, with some requiring multiple doses of naloxone to treat.
Read more: Half of Ontario opioid deaths interacted with health care system the month before, study finds
WRIDS says there has not been a specific colour of substance circulating in the region connected to the overdose.
It says there could be opioids circulating that are stronger than expected or contain substances that may lead to unexpected reactions.
“Dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose,” the statement reads. “Please be careful and stay safe.”
Last year was the second-deadliest in Waterloo Region history connected to opioid use as 99 people suffered suspected opioid-related deaths.
Comments