3 taken to hospital after collision on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway: police

Three people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over on a highway in Toronto, police said.
Toronto police said they received reports that a vehicle had rolled over on the Gardiner Expressway West at Strachan Avenue.
Police said two vehicles were involved in a collision.
Toronto Paramedics told Global News that one person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Two others were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.
Police said two lanes of the road are closed, with a “heavy backup.”
One lane is still open, officers said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments