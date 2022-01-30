Menu

Traffic

3 taken to hospital after collision on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 4:53 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Three people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over on a highway in Toronto, police said.

Toronto police said they received reports that a vehicle had rolled over on the Gardiner Expressway West at Strachan Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a collision.

Read more: Gardiner Expressway, DVP fully reopen after closure due to heavy snowfall

Toronto Paramedics told Global News that one person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Two others were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Police said two lanes of the road are closed, with a “heavy backup.”

Story continues below advertisement

One lane is still open, officers said.

