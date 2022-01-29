Vancouver crews work to shore up shoreline ahead of king tide on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Staff with Vancouver’s park board are working to shore up the city’s shoreline ahead of another king tide, expected Monday.

The Stanley Park seawall, areas near Kits Pool and the Jericho Pier suffered significant damage earlier this month when a king tide arrived at the same time as a powerful windstorm.

In a Twitter update Friday the Vancouver Park Board said there was a high volume of debris in the water and on shorelines due to recent storms, which could potentially smash into the seawall, causing more damage.

After this King Tide passes, staff will turn their attention to exploring longer-term repairs and options. Reminder, the seawall is still closed between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge. Have a safe weekend! 2/2 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 29, 2022

Crews were working to remove as much debris as possible ahead of Monday and making temporary reinforcements to vulnerable parts of the seawall, according to the park board.

After the king tide, work will begin on long-term repairs to damaged areas of the popular promenade, large parts of which remain closed to the public.

King Tides, which tend to be more pronounced in winter, occur when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other — periods when the moon is closest to the Earth.

Experts have raised concerns that the damage suffered during this month’s king tide and storm surge could become more common in the future due to higher sea levels and more frequent storms coming with climate change.

