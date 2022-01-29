Menu

Environment

Vancouver crews work to shore up shoreline ahead of king tide on Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park seawall heavily damaged during king tides' Stanley Park seawall heavily damaged during king tides
Major repairs are needed in parts of Metro Vancouver after Friday's powerful windstorm and as Emad Agahi reports, the Vancouver Park Board is so far remaining silent on how much of a hit the seawall and surrounding coastline took – Jan 8, 2022

Staff with Vancouver’s park board are working to shore up the city’s shoreline ahead of another king tide, expected Monday.

The Stanley Park seawall, areas near Kits Pool and the Jericho Pier suffered significant damage earlier this month when a king tide arrived at the same time as a powerful windstorm.

Read more: Seawall damage a sign of things to come amid sea level rise and climate change, experts warn

In a Twitter update Friday the Vancouver Park Board said there was a high volume of debris in the water and on shorelines due to recent storms, which could potentially smash into the seawall, causing more damage.

Crews were working to remove as much debris as possible ahead of Monday and making temporary reinforcements to vulnerable parts of the seawall, according to the park board.

After the king tide, work will begin on long-term repairs to damaged areas of the popular promenade, large parts of which remain closed to the public.

Read more: King tide: Vancouver wants your ‘sunken’ city photos to highlight sea level rise

King Tides, which tend to be more pronounced in winter, occur when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other — periods when the moon is closest to the Earth.

Experts have raised concerns that the damage suffered during this month’s king tide and storm surge could become more common in the future due to higher sea levels and more frequent storms coming with climate change.

Click to play video: 'Experts warn seawall damage sign of things to come amid sea level rise and climate change' Experts warn seawall damage sign of things to come amid sea level rise and climate change
Experts warn seawall damage sign of things to come amid sea level rise and climate change – Jan 9, 2022
