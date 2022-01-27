Spotted a frost flower around B.C.’s South Coast? Here’s how it was created

Weather conditions around British Columbia’s South Coast have been ideal to capture stunning photographs of frost flowers in recent days.

These frost flowers, also known as “hair ice,” look soft to the touch but they are actually brittle, thin layers of ice.

They occur in moist conditions when the temperatures drops below freezing. They can be found in decomposing logs where the water in the log freezes and gets pushed out of tiny cracks or slits.

Story continues below advertisement

Most often they are found in the stems or branches of plants and trees where the ground is still moist. The moisture inside the branch or stem expands as it begins to freeze. This ruptures the sides of the stem or branch and creates cracks.

Slowly this moisture gets pushed out the cracks and freezes as it hits the cold air. The plant continues to draw moisture up from the ground and this moisture continues to get pushed out of the tiny cracks.

The result is thin layers of ice which look like ribbon, flowers or hair. The thickness and width of this ice depends on the size of the crack or slit in the stem or branch. The ice often curls due to friction as it gets pushed out.

1:41 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 26 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 26