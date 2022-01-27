Nova Scotia reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 15 people in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one additional death linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, of a woman in her 70s.

In a news release, Premier Tim Houston said “this is another difficult day for our province.”

Health officials said there were 11 new hospitalizations and seven discharges, for a total of 93 Nova Scotians currently hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.

There are now 15 patients in intensive care.

The province says the average length of stay of people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 is 7.5 days.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

19 (20.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

55 (59.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

18 (19.4 per cent) are unvaccinated

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” it read.

There are an additional 234 patients in hospital related to the virus. This includes 107 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, and 127 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province said in the Thursday release that 50.4 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An additional 366 new PCR-confirmed cases were also reported, for an estimated total of 4,276 active cases.

Public health detected two outbreaks in long-term care facilities:

nine residents at Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage

two residents and three staff members at Harbourview Lodge in Sheet Harbour.