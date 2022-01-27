2 charged in Quinte West, Ont. elder abuse investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A lengthy Quinte West OPP investigation has led to elder abuse charges for a man and woman from the southern Ontario municipality.

Police say the investigation began in late August 2021 after it was alleged that two people were taking advantage of an 86-year-old woman in order to sell off her assets for their own financial gain, without her permission.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

The two were arrested on Jan. 13 at the conclusion of the investigation.

Police have charged 66-year-old Eugene Pollard and 63-year-old Deborah-Ann Pollard of Quinte West with theft over $5,000 and obtaining by false pretense.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

0:46 1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: Northumberland OPP 1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: Northumberland OPP