2 charged in Quinte West, Ont. elder abuse investigation

A lengthy Quinte West OPP investigation has led to elder abuse charges for a man and woman from the southern Ontario municipality.
Police say the investigation began in late August 2021 after it was alleged that two people were taking advantage of an 86-year-old woman in order to sell off her assets for their own financial gain, without her permission.
The two were arrested on Jan. 13 at the conclusion of the investigation.
Trending Stories
Police have charged 66-year-old Eugene Pollard and 63-year-old Deborah-Ann Pollard of Quinte West with theft over $5,000 and obtaining by false pretense.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 10.
1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: Northumberland OPP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments