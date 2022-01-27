Menu

Canada

2 charged in Quinte West, Ont. elder abuse investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 1:35 pm
OPP View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Quinte West couple with elder-abuse-related offences. Global News file

A lengthy Quinte West OPP investigation has led to elder abuse charges for a man and woman from the southern Ontario municipality.

Police say the investigation began in late August 2021 after it was alleged that two people were taking advantage of an 86-year-old woman in order to sell off her assets for their own financial gain, without her permission.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

The two were arrested on Jan. 13 at the conclusion of the investigation.

Police have charged 66-year-old Eugene Pollard and 63-year-old Deborah-Ann Pollard of Quinte West with theft over $5,000 and obtaining by false pretense.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in a Belleville courtroom on Feb. 10.

OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagQuinte West tagQuinte West OPP tagElder abuse tagtheft charges tagElder Abuse Investigation tag

