‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 cast: Meet the 11 houseguests

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is just one week away, and now fans know who’ll be participating.

On Jan. 26, CBS announced the identities of the 11 stars who’ll be shacking up together in the Big Brother house, where Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

The third celebrity edition of Big Brother features an Olympic medallist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy-winning TV personality, two Real Housewives, a Saturday Night Live alum and a UFC champion; they’ll pull out all the stops as they compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

What do these 11 celebs have in common? They are all moving into the @CBSBigBrother house! 🏠 Roll out the red carpet for the season premiere of #BBCeleb, February 2 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/025rRcWLq8 — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2022

The 11 celebs are:

Carson Kressley of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu

Retired NBA star Lamar Odom

Former Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges

*NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey

Entertainer Todrick Hall

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddy Mellencamp

Actor and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan

The backstabbing and conniving begins when Celebrity Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

