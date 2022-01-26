Menu

Crime

17-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 10:12 pm
Mississauga police on the scene. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga, police say. Marc Cormier / Global News

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, police said.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on Tuesday, just after 6:36 p.m., officers received a call to check on the well-being of a man in the Roche Court area.

Police said officers located a 41-year-old Mississauga man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was transported to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Mohamed Ahmed.

On Wednesday, officers said, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police said he is being held in custody and will appear in court in Brampton on Thursday.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Police believe this was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim, and they are not looking for any further suspects,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

