Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moderna begins testing Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot

By Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Posted January 26, 2022 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant' Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant
WATCH: Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot appears effective against Omicron variant – Dec 20, 2021

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it had dosed the first participant in a mid-stage study testing a booster shot of its vaccine specifically tailored to the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The company also reported data showing that neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant declined six months after a third booster dose of its original vaccine but remained detectable.

Moderna’s Phase 2 trial will test the Omicron-specific booster in adults aged 18 years and older.

Click to play video: 'Booster hesitancy: Why some Quebecers are refusing Moderna' Booster hesitancy: Why some Quebecers are refusing Moderna
Booster hesitancy: Why some Quebecers are refusing Moderna – Jan 8, 2022

It will study the booster in individuals who received only the two-dose primary series of Moderna’s original vaccine, mRNA-1273, and also in those who received the primary series and a booster dose of the same vaccine, the company said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Pfizer and partner BioNTech earlier this month also started a clinical trial of their vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron variant.

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagOmicron tagmoderna tagvaccine canada tagCOVID-19 immunization tagModerna Canada tagpfizer moderna tagVaccine Moderna tagModerna booster vaccine tagmoderna side effects booster tagOmicron booster vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers