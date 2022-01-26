Ajax, Ont. man identified as victim in Lambton County double homicide probe: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains located along a rural road in Enniskillen Township in late December were those of an 18-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., Lambton OPP said Wednesday.

The death is one of two being investigated by the OPP and by Sarnia police as part of an alleged double homicide which has led to second-degree murder charges being laid against a 42-year-old man.

Police said they were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 for a report of a suspicious person on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township, just outside of Oil Springs.

At the scene, investigators discovered human remains, which police said Wednesday had been identified as belonging to Jelani Byer-Coates, 18, of Ajax.

Police said further investigation led them to a home on Watson Street in Sarnia the same day where police located the body of Lance Richardson, 31, of Mississauga.

Earlier this month, police announced that a 42-year-old Sarnia man, Matthew Theriault, had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of indignity to a dead body in the deaths of Byer-Coates and Richardson.

Few other details have been released, including whether the three were known to each other, and when and where the alleged murders are believed to have taken place.

“The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in partnership with Sarnia Police Service (SPS), the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

