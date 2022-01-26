Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Americans in Ukraine should consider leaving now, U.S. Embassy warns

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 26, 2022 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis' Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis
WATCH: Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now, saying that the security situation in the country was “unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action.”

The security situation in Ukraine “can deteriorate with little notice,” the embassy said on its website on Wednesday.

Read more: Canada orders families of diplomats out of Ukraine as fears mount over Russian threat

Earlier this week the United States urged its citizens not to travel to Ukraine.

Trending Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, though a rare step, could be considered as part of a drive by Washington and its allies to convince Moscow that any new aggression against Ukraine would have swift and massive costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Russia warned on Wednesday that imposing sanctions on Putin personally would not hurt him but would be “politically destructive.”

Read more: Non-essential Canadians advised to leave Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia

Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine but has denied that it plans to invade.

The United States has spent weeks trying to build agreement with European partners on a strong sanctions package if Russia attacks.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagUkraine news tagRussia Today tagUkraine today tagUnited States Russia tagRussia United States tagUnited States Ukraine tagUkraine United States tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers