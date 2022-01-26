Menu

Canada

Kingston’s last comedy club hopes to stay open

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Absolute Comedy in Kingston hopes government aid will keep them from closing' Absolute Comedy in Kingston hopes government aid will keep them from closing
The owner of Kingston's only comedy club says they haven't closed their doors officially yet

There aren’t many smiles these days around Kingston’s only comedy club.

Absolute Comedy has been a staple for entertainment in Kingston for many years.

Now the owner of the business, Jason Laurans, says he’s hoping for government aid to keep the doors from closing for good.

Like many businesses, multiple COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions have taken a toll on the comedy club, but Laurans says they’re not officially closing — at least not yet.

Health-care comedians — New Canadian show features front-line heroes

The provincial and federal governments have been providing businesses impacted by the pandemic with subsidies, which the club owner says he has applied for and he is waiting to hear back.

For local comedians in the area like Ange Stever, losing the club would be a huge loss.

“As a comedian, it’s so important to go and watch other live acts and see people perform and meet those people,” said Stever. “Absolute Comedy definitely was that place for Kingston for a while.”

Only time will tell if the club has to close its doors for good.

Toronto duo turns to comedy to get through pandemic

Laurans says he’ll have a better idea if the club has to close officially in two weeks’ time.

“We need to laugh,” said Stever. “It’s not like the comedy club is closing down because people don’t want to laugh anymore, it’s you know, COVID.”

