RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating after human remains discovered in Fort McMurray

Following the discovery of human remains at an undisclosed location in Fort McMurray, Alta., this week, the RCMP says the person’s death has been deemed suspicious and its major crimes unit is now investigating.

Police issued a brief news release with few details about the case on Tuesday. They said the human remains were found on Monday.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this individual and their found remains are believed to be suspicious,” the RCMP said. “Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety as it relates to this suspicious death.

“An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.”

